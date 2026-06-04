Kolkata police arrest TMC leader Swarup Biswas over extortion, molestation charges

Kolkata Police have arrested Swarup Biswas, brother of former Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, on charges of extortion and molestation.

According to local media reports, Biswas was taken to the New Alipore police station following his arrest.

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Biswas, a former president of the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI), has faced allegations of "tolabaaji" (extortion) in the Bengali film industry. Make-up artist Simran Paul has accused him of fostering a system in which workers were allegedly denied opportunities and blacklisted for not being "close enough" to influential figures or complying with the alleged "syndicate raj" in the cine workers' industry.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Papiya Adhikari said authorities had received numerous complaints against Swarup Biswas.

The arrest comes months after Biswas faced criticism from film technicians and directors over the industry's alleged "ban culture" following Trinamool's poor performance in regional elections. He had subsequently clarified that his tenure as FCTWEI president ended in December 2025.