Opposition in disarray, 'fresh bid' on delimitation as BJP eyes crucial support

The BJP is considering the introduction of a fresh delimitation bill in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, hoping to capitalise on the disarray within the Opposition following the implosion of the Trinamool Congress and the widening rift between the Congress and the DMK after the recent Assembly elections.

The government had refrained from pushing the delimitation proposal through the Lok Sabha in April after a united Opposition defeated the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which sought to significantly increase the Lower House seats from 543 to 816 on the stated reason of expediting the implementation of the 33 per cent women’s reservation law by delinking it from the 2026 census.

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The Opposition had strongly protsted the delimitation proposal, accusing the government of attempting to carry out a “devious” seat shake-up exercise under the guise of fast-tracking women’s reservation. The Opposition had demanded that the government delink the delimitation drive from women’s reservation.

“Yes, the government is considering bringing a fresh delimitation bill. We are hopeful that this time we will be able to secure the support of two-thirds of the members in the Lok Sabha to pass it,” a senior BJP leader said.

The leader, however, clarified that the decision on introducing the bill during the monsoon session would be taken only after the government was assured of the necessary support.

Apart from the Congress, two key Opposition parties — the Trinamool Congress and the DMK — had played a crucial role in defeating the bill in April. The bill was voted down with 298 members supporting it and 230 opposing it. The Trinamool Congress currently has 29 MPs in Parliament, while the DMK has 22.

Government strategists believe that, on the lines of the split witnessed in the Trinamool Congress in the Bengal Assembly, the party’s parliamentary wing could also face a division. They also claimed that the DMK, which had strongly opposed the delimitation proposal, was showing signs of a more conciliatory approach following its electoral setback in Tamil Nadu and its break-up with the Congress.

“A significant number of Trinamool MPs in both Houses are ready to revolt and have been sending feelers. The DMK continues to oppose the delimitation bill, but it appears willing to negotiate in the changed political environment,” a junior Union minister said.