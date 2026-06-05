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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Human over AI for courts as Supreme Court proposes judicial safeguard rules

Draft regulations bar artificial intelligence from adjudication and sentencing roles without mandatory human oversight and independent judicial evaluation

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.06.26, 07:38 AM
Supreme Court AI rules

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday released a set of draft rules for the use of artificial intelligence in courts across the country and invited suggestions from stakeholders and people in general on the proposal through emails addressed to the member secretary of the AI committee of the apex court.

The draft Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026, says: “No AI System shall perform the function of adjudication or sentencing in any matter without mandatory Human-in-the-Loop and any output of an AI System in relation to adjudicative or sentencing questions shall be treated as advisory only and shall be subject to independent judicial evaluation.”

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It said that the use of AI in court processes shall at all times remain strictly subservient to human judgment and judicial authority and every AI system “shall function solely in an assistive capacity and shall not supplant or compromise the independent exercise of judicial authority by a duly appointed judicial officer”.

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Every AI system in court processes shall function solely in an assistive capacity

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