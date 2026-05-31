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regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

Mohali’s football academy boys who beat Liverpool U-15 team set sights on 2034 World Cup

At Minerva Academy, footballing is a way of life. And football? Life itself!

Debayan Dutta Published 31.05.26, 10:17 PM

If you have watched the now-viral dressing room talk of coach Bajaj during the match against Liverpool, you already have a glimpse of the mentality monsters that this ‘factory’ is churning out.

"We didn't think about losing," Chetan Tiwari, a diminutive midfielder who played with the composure of a veteran against Liverpool, told The Telegraph Online.

"Ranjit Sir told us they were just people. We scored the first goal, and then we just didn't stop. By halftime, the game was over. We weren't just winning a match; we were celebrating the fact that we belonged there.

Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Editor: Prishita Nair

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