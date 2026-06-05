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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Calcutta set for Metro ride on Hooghly as part of national network spanning 17 cities: CM

'Calcutta is getting connected to the water metro network. There are 17 cities on this network. Calcutta will be the 18th city to join,' Suvendu said after a meeting with Shantanu Thakur

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 05.06.26, 04:54 AM
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari File picture

The city will soon get a water metro system as part of a national network covering 17 other cities, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Thursday.

“Calcutta is getting connected to the water metro network. There are 17 cities on this network. Calcutta will be the 18th city to join,” Suvendu said after a meeting with Union minister of state for shipping, Shantanu Thakur.

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The project will be implemented by the Union ports, shipping and waterways ministry.

The water metro is expected to function as an alternative mode of transport, running parallel to road and Metro rail networks. “It will be economically viable and eco-friendly too,” said a state government official.

Kochi in Kerala became India’s first city to launch a water metro project in December 2021 with its electric boat ‘Muziris,’ part of a battery-powered fleet being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The Kochi system operates on 15 routes, connecting 10 islands over 78km, with a fleet of fast, electric hybrid ferries travelling to 38 jetties.

The Calcutta project is expected to follow a similar model, with multiple routes and fixed schedules like existing public transport systems.

Suvendu also criticised the previous government, saying it did not participate in central government initiatives.

According to sources, the project will explore inland waterway routes along the Hooghly and assess connectivity options linking the city with nearby districts.

A state government official said the aim is to reduce pressure on road and rail networks by strengthening water-based public transport.

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Hooghly Suvendu Adhikari Shantanu Thakur Kochi Water Metro
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