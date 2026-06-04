NEET row: How NTA failed to answer 8 questions for 700 days

In June 2024, when RTI activist Pranav Jeevan filed a request with the National Testing Agency demanding details on two major committees, he did not know he will have to wait for over 700 days to get a response.

Last year, after being approached by Pranav, the Chief Information Commission had ordered the NTA to disclose the information demanded in the RTI within 15 days.

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But it has been an year since and Pranav is still waiting.

"I don't know whether it is deliberate, or incompetence or is it just corruption, but someone has to ask the questions and someone has to answer, otherwise how is it a democracy?" he says.

If Pranav's questions remain unanswered, it can set a dangerous precedent of no public accountability.