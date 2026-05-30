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regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 May 2026

NeoSapien Neo 1 review: The AI pendant that wants to remember your life

Neo 1 attempts to organise human conversations into summaries, and searchable memories.

Debayan Dutta Published 30.05.26, 05:05 PM

The first generation of AI wearables arrived with the kind of Silicon Valley swagger that usually precedes a collapse. These devices promised to replace smartphones, understand human intent, and usher users into a post-app, post-smartphone future.

Instead, many became cautionary tales. The Humane AI Pin was criticised for overheating and underdelivering. The Rabbit R1 became internet meme material within days of launch. Consumers, meanwhile, were left wondering whether AI wearables were solving real-world problems or simply inventing new ones.

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Into this increasingly sceptical landscape comes the Neo 1 by NeoSapien, an Indian AI wearable that does something refreshingly modest: it listens.

Not in the dystopian sense. Or at least, not entirely.

Video Editor: Joy Das
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee

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