Sikkim municipal elections: Only Gangtok ward 10 goes to polls, rest uncontested

Sikkim, which had geared up for the municipal elections, will see voting in only one ward of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) on April 24.

Candidates in all other wards of the GMC and in seven other civic bodies won uncontested on April 4, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

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“On the election day, polling will be held in only one seat, that is, in the Diesel Power House or ward 10, of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation. On April 4, the municipal returning officers handed over certificates of election to candidates of all other seats, except ward 17, where an election would not be held,” said a source.

In Sikkim, apart from the GMC, there is a municipal council in Namchi, and nagar panchayats in Singtam, Pakyong, Rangpo, Gyalshing, Naya Bazar-Jorethang, Soreng, and Mangan. Altogether, there are 63 seats in these nine civic bodies spread across six districts of the state, with 93,800 voters.

The list of candidates published by the Sikkim state election commission shows that candidates of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and ally BJP have won from these seats.

After the announcement of the polls in March, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the principal party in Opposition, and the Citizen Action Party had announced that they would boycott the civic polls. The SDF had alleged several “serious lapses” in seat reservations.

“According to the schedule, the results of ward 10 of the GMC will be announced on April 25. In due course, the elected members will take the oath,” said a source.