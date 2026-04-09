J&K: Fire at Kupwara bus stand damages seven buses, probe underway

Seven buses were damaged as a fire broke out at the main bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

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Firefighting operations were immediately launched and after several hours of sustained efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control, the officials said.

They said a total of seven buses were damaged in the incident.

Three buses were severely damaged, while three others sustained partial damage, and a bus was affected by heat and smoke, the officials added.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the officials said.

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