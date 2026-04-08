Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury escapes unhurt after truck hits escort vehicle in Murshidabad

An escort vehicle of senior Congress leader and former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was damaged after being hit by a sand-laden truck in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Chowdhury, who is contesting the Assembly polls from Berhampore assembly constituency, escaped unhurt in the incident.

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The incident took place on the Berhampore-Kandi State Highway near Hatpara within Kandi police station limits when Chowdhury was returning to Berhampore after attending a public meeting and roadshow in the Anukul Ashram area, they said.

"Prima facie, the truck lost control and rammed into the rear portion of the escort vehicle," a police officer said.

The impact left the rear portion of the escort vehicle badly damaged, while the front windscreen of the truck was also shattered due to the collision, police added.

Describing the incident as an accident, Chowdhury said, "It was purely an accident. The security personnel in the vehicle are safe. It could have been a major mishap, but we narrowly escaped."