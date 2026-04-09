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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

Iran’s team to ‘reach Pakistan tonight’ for peace talks, Trump says US troops on standby for war

US President says Tehran agreed to stop enriching uranium, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Ghalibaf says it is allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire

Reuters Published 09.04.26, 11:20 AM
Smoke of an explosion is seen at Kafr Kila following Israel army activity across the border between Israel and Lebanon, as seen from Metula on the Israeli side of the border, April 8, 2026.

Smoke of an explosion is seen at Kafr Kila following Israel army activity across the border between Israel and Lebanon, as seen from Metula on the Israeli side of the border, April 8, 2026. Reuters picture.

An Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistani capital Islamabad on Thursday night for talks to resolve the conflict with the US and Israel, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday, even as President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US military ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened to start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.

"Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime ... Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said in a post on X.

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Before that, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.

"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.," the US President added.

From the US side, Vice President J.D. Vance is to travel to Islamabad for the talks. Vance will be “leading this new phase of negotiations”, joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said.

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Iran had said earlier on Wednesday that it would be "unreasonable" to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.

The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran's nuclear programme, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Ghalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added in his late Wednesday's Truth Social post.

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Iran-Israel Conflict Pakistan United States Donald Trump
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