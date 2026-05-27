President Droupadi Murmu begins three-day visit to Sikkim, arrives in Gangtok

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday reached the Himalayan state of Sikkim for a three-day visit.

On Tuesday morning, President Murmu reached the Libing helipad in Gangtok by helicopter, where she was welcomed by governor Om Prakash Mathur, chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) and others.

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From there, she reached Lok Bhavan.

Later in the day, the President went to the Ridge Park Orchidarium at the Swarna Jyanti Maitreya Manjari Complex. The orchidarium houses a wide variety of rare and indigenous orchid species, and during the visit, she was introduced to the diverse varieties of orchids, including the 507 species found across Sikkim, along with cultural symbols such as ‘Thunpa Puen Zhi (the Four Harmonious Friends)'.

A key highlight of the visit was Cymbidium Namo, a unique orchid species named in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murmu also visited the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology (NIT). She toured the institute premises and viewed various artworks, rare artefacts, murals, manuscripts and exhibits displayed at the institute.

The President also interacted with officials and representatives of the institute, who apprised her of the efforts being taken to preserve, document and promote Himalayan Buddhist culture and traditional knowledge systems.

Sources said that she is scheduled to visit Nathu-la and attend the seventh convocation at Sikkim University in Gangtok on Wednesday.

University sources said a total of 13,782 degrees will be awarded during the convocation, including degrees conferred upon students of UG, PG, MPhil, and PhD programmes across 33 departments organised under six schools of studies and 18 affiliated colleges of the university for the academic years of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

On Thursday, President Murmu will present the President of India’s Police Colour (Nishaan) to the Sikkim Police. Arrangements are being made at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok for the event, said sources.