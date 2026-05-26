'Are they our sons-in-law?': Suvendu Adhikari backs holding centres for suspected infiltrators

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday defended his government’s move to set up holding centres for suspected illegal infiltrators, saying those identified as Bangladeshi nationals should be deported under the existing provisions of the Foreigners Act.

“Are they our sons-in-law?” Adhikari asked while responding to reporters’ questions on illegal infiltration and the state’s fresh orders on setting up holding centres across Bengal.

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Speaking in Kalyani after chairing an administrative review meeting, he called for a holding centre in every district. “There should be a holding centre in every district. After that, people should stop crossing the border out of fear. This is under the existing Foreigners Act; it is not a new law,” he said.

Addressing the issue of illegal immigration, Adhikari said the fear of detention and deportation would discourage “ghuspathiyas” from infiltrating across the border.

According to a letter issued on Saturday by the state’s home and hill affairs department, district magistrates were instructed to begin the process in accordance with Union home ministry guidelines related to the deportation of suspected Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya allegedly residing illegally in the country.

The move follows Adhikari’s “detect, delete, deport” policy framework.

Bengal has already set up two holding centres — one in Malda (English Bazar) and another in Lalgola in Murshidabad district.

Officials said nine suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and six minors, are currently housed at the Malda holding centre.

Adhikari said Bangladesh had an obligation to take back its citizens if their nationality was confirmed.

“Since they are Bangladeshi citizens, it is Bangladesh’s responsibility to take them back. When we raised this issue here, I saw on social media and YouTube that their spokesperson said they would take back Bangladeshi nationals. So, if these people are Bangladeshi, they should be taken back,” he said.

The chief minister also criticised the use of state resources on detained foreign nationals and said police had been instructed not to send them to jail.

“We have informed the police that there is no need to send them to jail. They will eat using the country’s money, receive clothes, and get medicines. Are they our sons-in-law? They should leave quickly; otherwise, the government will do what it has to do,” he said.

The holding centres are meant to temporarily house suspected illegal immigrants for a maximum of 30 days while their nationality is being verified.