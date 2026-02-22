MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 February 2026

Met department forecasts light rain in south Bengal after long dry spell

Minimum temperatures across all the southern districts will rise by two degrees Celsius over the next couple of days, says the weather office

PTI Published 22.02.26, 02:31 PM
Representational image

Representational image

The IMD forecast light to moderate rain in some south Bengal districts on Wednesday, after a long dry spell since October.

Minimum temperatures across all the southern districts will rise by two degrees Celsius over the next couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weatherman said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur on Wednesday in the south Bengal districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram.

Light rain is also likely on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, it said.

The hill town of Darjeeling was the coldest in West Bengal on Sunday at 7.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

South Bengal Rain India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India-US trade deal: Chief negotiators’ meet on interim pact rescheduled amid SC tariff ruling

Donald Trump on Friday imposed 10% tariffs on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. On Saturday, he announced to hike the duty to 15%
US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Despite Trump's bellicose rhetoric there was still no support to go ahead with Iran attack

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT