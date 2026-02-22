Trinamool MLA Saokat Molla alleges bomb attack on convoy in Bengal’s Bhangar

Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla on Sunday alleged that miscreants hurled crude bombs and opened fire at his vehicle in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Molla, claimed the attack took place on Saturday evening in Bhangar while he was returning home after lodging a complaint at Polerhat police station regarding an earlier assault on a party colleague allegedly by supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, one vehicle in Molla’s convoy was damaged, a police official said.

Police said a team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and recovered two crude bombs and bomb-making materials from the area. Molla alleged that ISF supporters were behind the attack.

He said TMC workers had been assaulted earlier in the evening during a meeting in South Gazipur village under the Bhangar constituency, leaving several people injured, including a local party functionary in critical condition.

He further alleged that the violence was instigated by ISF MLA from Bhangar, Nawsad Siddique. Siddique denied the allegations and accused Molla of plotting the attack himself.

Police said an investigation has been initiated and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident.