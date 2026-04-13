158 drivers rescued, vehicles moved out after road breach in North Sikkim’s Lachen

A total of 158 drivers of tourist and private vehicles stranded in Lachen were rescued after a road breach, officials said on Monday. Their vehicles were also moved out.

A total of 1,321 tourists trapped in those vehicles were evacuated on April 9 using a temporary footbridge set up after the road gave way at Taram Chu along the Chungthung–Lachen axis on April 5.

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On Sunday, 114 drivers along with their vehicles were taken out through Dongkya La Pass. The convoy moved via Zero Point, Yumthang Valley, Lachung, and then to Mangan and Gangtok.

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On Monday, 44 more vehicles, including 24 tourist cars and 17 private cars, were brought out through the same route, a police statement said.

Army personnel, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), district administration teams, drivers’ associations and tourism groups took part in the operation.