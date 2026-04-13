Kolkata cardiologist gives Rs 500 discount to each patient who says ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Three patients with cardiac ailments received a discount of Rs 500 each for saying Jai Shri Ram in Kolkata on Monday.

City-based intensive cardiologist Dr Prakash Kumar Hazra had on Sunday afternoon issued the offer of a discount – with a QR code to boot – to all patients who say “Jai Shri Ram”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Jai Shri Ram is not a religious slogan. It is a political slogan,” the senior cardiologist told The Telegraph Online on Monday.

“It is absolutely correct that I made the post and released it. I am only helping people.”

Hazra cited the example of the legendary Bidhan Chandra Roy, a physician and Congress stalwart who served as chief minister of Bengal from January 26 1950 to the day he died, July 1 1962.

Dr Roy was also the first president of the Cardiological Society of India.

“Bidhan babu was a legendary physician and a Congress politician who became the chief minister. There are doctors affiliated to the CPM who say ‘Lal Salaam’. I have the right to hold a political view. Why can’t I say Jai Shri Ram?” Hazra asked.

“Everyone wants a change in Bengal. The government has done good work, but I feel Bengal needs a better government.”

Hazra, an alumnus of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, has been practising for nearly three decades now.

“Of the 40 patients that I see on an average, half of them I treat for free. If there was no discrimination then, why should this be discriminatory?” he said.

Hazra, who is also the director of interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, said his offer was only for patients visiting his private clinic.

The cardiologist has performed over 10,000 radial angiography, over 2,500 coronary angioplasty and pacemaker implantations each.

Hazra said he used to charge Rs. 2,000 per patient as his consultation fees, which he has since reduced by half.