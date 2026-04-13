Congress alleges TMC workers vandalised helipad set for Rahul Gandhi's Raiganj rally

The Congress on Monday alleged that a helipad being prepared for party leader Rahul Gandhi's rally at Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on April 14 was vandalised by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers and lodged a police complaint in this regard.

The TMC rejected the charge and claimed that the Congress itself had done it to malign the ruling party.

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Repair work for the helipad is underway on a war footing to ensure that Gandhi's rally, scheduled to be held at 12 noon in the Stadium Ground on Tuesday, proceeds as planned, a senior Congress leader said.

Senior Congress leader and Raignj candidate Mohit Sengupta alleged that the incident was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the visit.

"The helipad was vandalised late Sunday night. We have specific information that TMC workers are involved. This is an attempt to prevent Rahul Gandhi's programme," Sengupta told PTI when contacted.

The Congress leader said the party has taken up the matter with the administration and demanded immediate action.

"We have filed a complaint with the police. The administration must ensure that such incidents are not repeated and adequate security is provided," he added.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to address the public meeting in support of Sengupta.

"The helipad had earlier been constructed for a rally addressed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 3," Sengupta claimed.

He said efforts were being made to restore the site.

"Work is going on at a war footing. We are hopeful that the programme will take place as scheduled," he said.

Uttar Dinajpur district Congress general secretary Tushar Guha alleged that despite being granted permission by the Election Commission to use the helipad, it was demolished by Trinamool Congress workers.

The Trinamool Congress, however, denied the charge.

"The Congress has itself vandalised the helipad and is now blaming our workers. This is a false allegation," Raiganj Town TMC president Shibshankar Ray said.

Gandhi is also scheduled to address poll rallies in Malda and Murshidabad districts on Tuesday.