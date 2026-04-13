Trump posts AI-generated image of himself in Jesus Christ-like role, deletes it after backlash

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social on Sunday showing himself in a Jesus Christ-like pose, with light from his hands as he appears to heal a man in a hospital bed. A horned figure was shown in the background.

The post was later deleted. The image drew criticism from several conservative Christian commentators.

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Riley Gaines, Fox News host and conservative commentator, said she “cannot understand why he’d post this”.

“Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked,” she wrote on X.

Megan Basham, a writer at the conservative Daily Wire, called it “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy”, reported The Guardian.

“I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy,” she wrote. “He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.”

Isabel Brown, a host at the same outlet, said the image was “disgusting and unacceptable”. Steve Deace, a host at BlazeTV, posted a single word: “No.”

When asked about the post, Trump said, “It wasn’t a depiction, it was me,” adding, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better. And I do make people a lot better. I make people a lot better,” reported The Guardian.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said: “I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

The image first circulated in February on X, posted by conservative commentator Nick Adams. Trump’s version altered the background, replacing a soldier figure with a horned, demon-like image.

Trump has previously used religious imagery in posts, including a sketch during his 2023 fraud trial showing him alongside Jesus in court.

The post came as Trump’s administration faces scrutiny over Medicaid cuts that will remove nearly 12 million Americans from health insurance coverage.