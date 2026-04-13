US warns buyers of Iranian oil face prosecution risk after Strait of Hormuz blockade order

The United States has said it will “vigorously prosecute” anyone involved in buying or selling sanctioned Iranian oil, as tensions rise after President Donald Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes after US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad failed on Sunday to reach an agreement to end the war that began on February 28.

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“The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute anyone who buys or sells sanctioned Iranian oil. The Department of Justice fully supports our Commander in Chief @POTUS and our military,” US acting attorney general Todd Blanche said in a post on X.

On Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces will start enforcing a blockade on maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports from April 13 at 10 am ET, following a presidential order.

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” the Central Command said.

Trump said the action responds to Iran’s role in controlling the waterway and its economic gains from restricting movement.

“At some point, we will reach an 'ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT' basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, 'There may be a mine out there somewhere,' that nobody knows about but them,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted,” he said.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump said the plan will be a “complete blockade” and “all or none,” with no ship allowed through until Iran changes its position.

Trump also said the US Navy will “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran.” CENTCOM said more details will be issued to commercial mariners before the blockade begins.

“All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches,” it said.

The US has also started mine-clearance preparations in the Strait of Hormuz. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) moved through the strait to set up what CENTCOM called a “safe pathway” for global commerce, after reports of sea mines placed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

“This is part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is ‘fully clear’ of sea mines laid by the IRGC,” CENTCOM said.

In 2024, China accounted for nearly 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports, according to the International Energy Agency, reported The New York Times.

Other buyers of Iranian crude, based on 2024 customs data compiled by TradeImeX, include Syria (3.3 per cent), the United Arab Emirates (2 per cent), Venezuela (1.2 per cent), Iraq (0.9 per cent), Turkey (0.6 per cent), Malaysia (0.4 per cent), Oman (0.3 per cent), Lebanon (0.2 per cent) and Sri Lanka (0.2 per cent), reported Visual Capitalist.