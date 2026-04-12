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regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 April 2026

Bengal: Half-burnt bodies of woman, daughter found in Sandeshkhali; husband on the run

The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police were deployed to maintain law and order

PTI Published 12.04.26, 01:15 PM
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Half-burnt bodies of a woman and her daughter were found in a trunk in their house in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light late on Saturday, and the bodies were recovered by the police on Sunday morning, they said.

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"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder followed by an attempt to destroy evidence. However, all possible angles, including domestic discord or any other motive, are being thoroughly examined," a police officer said.

The woman's husband has been missing, and a search is underway for him, police said.

The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police were deployed to maintain law and order.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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