Rescue operation to evacuate stranded tourists completed from Lachen in north Sikkim

The evacuation of stranded tourists from Lachen in north Sikkim was completed on Thursday.

Officials from the Mangan district administration said the operation was conducted under the supervision of the district collector, with active coordination from the Indian Army, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), representatives of the Lachen Dzumsa (the traditional local self-government body) and tourism stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special arrangements, including buses and tourist vehicles, were made to transport evacuees from Taram Chu to Chungthang and then Gangtok.

Tourists had been stranded in Lachen since last Sunday after a stretch of the approach road to the bridge over Taram Chu, a hilly river between Chungthang and Lachen, was washed away.

The Trishakti Corps of the army, headquartered in Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri, launched ‘Operation Him Setu’. Army personnel initiated efforts to restore access. Despite severe weather and heavy snowfall, troops managed to open critical mountain passes and activate alternate routes to facilitate the evacuation.

The BRO worked in close coordination with the army, carrying out continuous road clearance, snow removal under extremely challenging weather and terrain conditions.

“Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen. Our teams remain committed to providing all necessary assistance on the ground,” an army officer said.

A source said 1,321 tourists and 84 residents were rescued during the operation.

Samdup Lepcha, the local MLA and the state social welfare minister of Sikkim, visited the Taram Chu area on Thursday and supervised the operation from a temporary footbridge built along the damaged stretch of the road.

“Despite adverse weather conditions and logistical challenges, the mission was accomplished through teamwork and community spirit,” said the minister.

Snowfall

Hailstorms and snowfall were reported at Sandakphu, the highest point in Bengal at 11,930 feet, since Wednesday evening and continued into Thursday morning.

The Sandakphu and Thakum valley regions remained blanketed in snow throughout the day.

“There was initially a hailstorm yesterday (Friday) evening, followed by snowfall at night, which continued until around 10 am today (Thursday). Sandakphu and Thakum are covered in snow, but traffic from Manebhanjan to Sandakphu remained open,” said Bikram Chhetri, president of the Society for Highlander Guides and Porters Welfare Association.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds of around 50kmph over the next 48 hours.

Adverse weather conditions are expected across most districts of north Bengal. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the higher altitudes of Sikkim is likely within the next 24 hours, a source in the IMD said.