'Handle Delhi first', Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi, calls SIR 'dirty scam'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that 19 states and the Centre have come together to counter her, and that she is single-handedly fighting for the common people.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has governments in 19 states of the country.

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Addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district, the TMC supremo said the BJP won't be able to win the West Bengal elections using forces from Delhi.

"The Trinamool Congress will secure over 226 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections," she said.

Banerjee also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is being telecast to influence young minds.

"They (BJP) are distributing money... They have transferred everyone (bureaucrats and policemen) to other states so that nobody can catch them. Money, drugs, arms and voters are being smuggled into West Bengal. Voters are being brought in trains and buses from Bihar to cast their votes.

"A total of 19 states and the central government have come together against me... I am enough for them. I will continue my fight for the common people because I do not think I am alone. I have the blessings of the public," she said.

The TMC chief took a swipe at Modi, asking whether he wanted to become the chief minister of West Bengal, in response to his remark that he was the candidate in all the seats.

Banerjee said Modi's statement that he was the candidate in all 294 assembly seats mirrored her own oft-repeated assertion during election campaigns since 2021.

The PM, while addressing a rally in Siliguri on Sunday, said he was the "BJP's candidate across all constituencies" in West Bengal.

"If Modiji says he is the candidate in 294 seats, then he should resign as prime minister and say he wants to be the chief minister of West Bengal. Let him seek votes for all the constituencies," she said.

"First, decide whether you want to be the prime minister of the country or the chief minister of West Bengal. You are an outsider here. Handle Delhi first, then think about West Bengal," she said.

Banerjee attacked Modi over employment promises, asking, "What happened to his earlier promise of providing two crore jobs?" "When we try to fill vacancies, cases are filed in courts to stall recruitment. Now they are talking about jobs. Do not try to mislead the people of West Bengal," she said.

The TMC supremo also criticised Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, alleging that it was being used to influence children.

Referring to comments made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had on Sunday said that bulldozers would roll in West Bengal, Banerjee hit back, asserting that her government does not believe in such an approach but in one based on love.

"We do not believe in a bulldozer policy. We believe in a policy of love," she said.

Banerjee also cautioned people against accepting money from the BJP, alleging that it could lead to legal troubles later.

"Do not take money from the BJP. Do not make that mistake. It is my duty to alert you. They will deposit black money into your accounts and later cases will be filed by the ED and the CBI," she alleged.

The TMC has fielded Ujjal Chattopadhyay in Suri constituency. However, while campaigning for him during the day, Banerjee urged voters to consider her as the candidate instead.

"If you want a government under the leadership of the Trinamool Congress, then consider me the candidate in all 294 seats," she said.

The TMC chief also claimed that the names of 300 nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, and several saints of the Bharat Sevasram Samity, Ram Krishna Mission and Belur Math have been deleted following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Banerjee further attacked the BJP's "charge sheet" campaign and accused its leaders of corruption linked to coal and port operations, while warning the party against targeting the Trinamool Congress.

Later, in another rally at Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee accused the Opposition of attempting to influence voters through financial inducements, and later "recovering the money after polls were over".

"In Bihar, you gave away money before the elections, and then asked people to return the money after the elections were over," Banerjee alleged.

She also alleged that deliberate attempts were made to obstruct her nomination during scrutiny of her documents.

"They argued (with me) for four hours during the scrutiny of my nomination papers. This was an attempt to not allow me to file my nomination," she said.

The chief minister called the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls a "dirty scam".

"The SIR is a dirty scam. It is a game of several crores," she alleged.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Results will be announced on May 4.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.