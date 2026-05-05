Promises made on poll trail, real work starts now as Dinda, Bharat step into governance

Both Bharat Kumar Chetri and Ashok Dinda accepted the challenge, grabbed the bull by the horns, and played a perfect game to emerge victorious in the Bengal Assembly elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

While former Bengal cricketer Dinda won again in Moyna after his maiden victory in 2021, Chetri, a former India hockey captain and goalkeeper, clinched Kalimpong on his first attempt.

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Dinda’s back-to-back victory should serve as a fitting reply to all his detractors, especially those who had ridiculed him following an unceremonious ouster from the Bengal team just before the start of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. Besides, with his party storming to power in Bengal, Dinda could well play a bigger and more prominent role with bigger responsibilities in the state’s sporting arena, alongside Chetri.

For Dinda, though, having pulled off what for him “wasn’t too difficult a game”, what matters is delivering the promises he made during campaigning.

“It wasn’t too difficult a match for me,” Dinda, the former pacer, who donned the India cap in 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is with 12 and 17 wickets, respectively, said following his win in Moyna, by 16,241 votes.

“I worked hard, focused on the task I needed to perform. And yes, I have a bigger responsibility now as I need to fulfil the promises I made to the people of Moyna. It’s their victory after all,” Dinda added.

In recent times, Dinda has also served as one of the coaches in the Cricket Association of Bengal’s Vision Project.

Like Dinda, Chetri too spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Bharat Kumar Chetri, elected from Kalimpong Telegraph picture

“I would like to thank the people of Kalimpong for this win. The battle was tough in certain places, but we enjoyed the challenge. We had a good team, and we need to work as a team,” Chetri, who had a victory margin of 21,464 votes, said. “I have always liked the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will work for the betterment of our people and place.”

He campaigned on water problems and lack of enough job opportunities in Kalimpong. On winning, Chetri reiterated the need to address the problem areas.

“Obviously, development in Kalimpong will be the priority, along with ensuring our kids have proper job opportunities, people have access to water and other basic needs,” Chetri, a Dhyan Chand awardee, stressed.