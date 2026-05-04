MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

Kerala: Congress celebrates ‘thumping victory’, Shashi Tharoor says party high command to choose chief minister

Counting trends in the April 9 Assembly polls indicated a decisive edge for the Congress-led UDF coalition, unseating the Pinaray Vijayan’s CPM-led LDF

PTI Published 04.05.26, 01:31 PM
Shashi Tharoor during the Special session of the Parliament

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 18, 2026. PTI

The Congress in Kerala on Monday thanked the people of the state for what it called a "thumping victory" and Shashi Tharoor said the chief minister choice was up to the party’s central leadership.

Counting trends in the April 9 Assembly polls indicated a decisive edge for the Congress-led UDF coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Congress unit chief president Sunny Joseph said the emerging verdict was a clear rejection of the CPM-led LDF government's "anti-people policies".

"The counting of votes is still progressing. The present trend indicates that the people of the state are giving the UDF a historic victory," he told reporters.

Calling the outcome a "thumping victory", Joseph said the trend mirrored the mandate seen in the recent local body polls.

"It is a clear verdict against the LDF government's anti-people policies," he added.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly V.D. Satheesan and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Tharoor and Kodikkunnil Suresh were also present during the press meet.

The leaders cut and shared a tricolour cake marking the resounding performance of the party and the UDF.

Earlier on Monday, when asked if he would be the next chief minister of Kerala, Tharoor said: “It is solely the decision of the high command in Delhi, once we are called we will do as instructed.”

According to available trends, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in at least 96 seats, while the LDF was leading in around 42 constituencies of the 140-seat Assembly.

The BJP-led NDA was ahead in two seats.

RELATED TOPICS

Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Box office to ballot box: Vijay’s political blockbuster puts him on track for power in Chennai

Tamil superstar turns fan loyalty into an electoral sweep that looks to make him Tamil Nadu’s next chief minister
Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

There is anti-incumbency, plus Hindus are consolidated in favour of the lotus

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT