Kerala: Congress celebrates ‘thumping victory’, Shashi Tharoor says party high command to choose chief minister

The Congress in Kerala on Monday thanked the people of the state for what it called a "thumping victory" and Shashi Tharoor said the chief minister choice was up to the party’s central leadership.

Counting trends in the April 9 Assembly polls indicated a decisive edge for the Congress-led UDF coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Congress unit chief president Sunny Joseph said the emerging verdict was a clear rejection of the CPM-led LDF government's "anti-people policies".

"The counting of votes is still progressing. The present trend indicates that the people of the state are giving the UDF a historic victory," he told reporters.

Calling the outcome a "thumping victory", Joseph said the trend mirrored the mandate seen in the recent local body polls.

"It is a clear verdict against the LDF government's anti-people policies," he added.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly V.D. Satheesan and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Tharoor and Kodikkunnil Suresh were also present during the press meet.

The leaders cut and shared a tricolour cake marking the resounding performance of the party and the UDF.

Earlier on Monday, when asked if he would be the next chief minister of Kerala, Tharoor said: “It is solely the decision of the high command in Delhi, once we are called we will do as instructed.”

According to available trends, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in at least 96 seats, while the LDF was leading in around 42 constituencies of the 140-seat Assembly.

The BJP-led NDA was ahead in two seats.