Who won Assembly elections in Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam? All India meme party, of course

Mark the calendar- 4th May. By today, the numbers might decide who would be in power, but the internet decides the mood. As the officials are busy tallying numbers inside the guarded rooms, the internet is busy tallying reactions in real time. So, while today India is busy counting votes, the digital realm is busy counting likes, reactions, and laughs, chanting “Ab ki baar, kiski sarkar?”

As Indians sat in front of TVs gawking at numbers and fortunes swung, memes arrived faster than Election Commission data, turning serious contests into viral moments, turning serious numbers into viral moments, with the most potent one being on how Indian dads behave on the day of the election – in a rigid position, hooked to the TV, shouting every time there’s a short in their favourite party’s voting count.

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The BJP has set the pace across key battlegrounds in the memesphere as well. With a clear edge in trends, the party was leading on counting tables as well as dominating the internet’s punchlines.

One X user’s meme captured the mood of the result day, with an image of Amit Shah in mid-conversation with his son, Jay Shah, saying, “Aise jitaya jaata hai Orange Army ko, samjhe lallu laal [This is how you make the Orange Army win; get it, Johnny come lately?].”

Another user posted a screengrab of Rehman Dakait of Dhuarandhar fame, saying: “Ram Ram Lyari” after the Bengal poll result trends showed a massive victory in favour of the BJP.

Another user went straight with Modi, with the prime minister saying: “Byatha kai ho, nachooo (Why are you sitting? Get up and dance!).”

A meme doing the rounds showed Bengal’s – seemingly outgoing – chief minister Mamata Banerjee peeking nervously at a TV screen.

Another meme showed Mamata standing in the second place of the prize-winning podium with the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari standing at the top.

And for the heartbroken CPM, everyone knew no matter who came first or second, everybody knew who would come third.

And then there’s TVK Vijay, because no meme round-up feels complete without him. The TVK chief has popped up in edits that mix cinema swagger with political suspense, because with fans’ support, ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay might soon become ‘Muthalamaichar’ Vijay.

While Vijay had always been public about his admiration for M.S. Dhoni, the meme world quickly picked up the pace with social media saying, “You are destined to win if you are a fan of MS Dhoni.”

Even though much of the spotlight stayed on BJP, Mamata Banerjee, Vijay, and the Congress might seem left out of the main results apart from Kerala, but in the meme world, it’s a different story.

One meme showed an image from the movie Main Hoon Na with Congress saying, “Dekhlo idhaar bhi, ek bar mei hoon na [Check me out once].”

Another user flexed ancient math knowledge and also roasted Congress at the same time with “Aryabhatta invented zero…just in time to count someone’s election seats.”

Ouch!

Another meme showed someone starting racing not from the starting point but from the finishing point: “Congress in Bengal Elections”.