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photo-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

BJP blitz, Trinamool trampled: Photographs that tell the story of Bengal on Assembly result day

The BJP has crossed 200 seats, well past the halfway mark, in West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Trinamool is staring at defeat after 15 years in power, in the first election after a record deletion of voters under the Special Intensive Revision

Our Web Desk Published 04.05.26, 08:14 PM
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BJP supporters celebrate with firecrackers as the party takes lead during the result declaration of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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Trinamool Congress supporters react during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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Banners featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are seen during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves her residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of West Bengal Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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TMC workers watch the election result near a counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, in Kolkata.

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Trinamool Congress supporter reacts during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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A BJP supporter celebrates as the party leads in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Murshidabad.

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Trinamool Congress supporter with party symbols painted on his body reacts as he watches election updates on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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BJP workers celebrate during the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly election results, in Nadia.

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A Trinamool Congress supporter in tears during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengal Polls Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
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