BJP blitz, Trinamool trampled: Photographs that tell the story of Bengal on Assembly result day

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BJP supporters celebrate with firecrackers as the party takes lead during the result declaration of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026.

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Trinamool Congress supporters react during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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Banners featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are seen during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves her residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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BJP supporters celebrate during vote tabulation on the day of West Bengal Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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TMC workers watch the election result near a counting centre during the West Bengal Assembly elections result day, in Kolkata.

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Trinamool Congress supporter reacts during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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A BJP supporter celebrates as the party leads in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Murshidabad.

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Trinamool Congress supporter with party symbols painted on his body reacts as he watches election updates on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.

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BJP workers celebrate during the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly election results, in Nadia.

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A Trinamool Congress supporter in tears during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata.