CAB elections 2026: Bengal political shift may reshape cricket body leadership

The winds of political change blowing through Bengal could have repercussions on the Cricket Association of Bengal hierarchy too.

The annual general meeting of the CAB is due in September, though it could be held earlier, given that at least two office-bearers are set to end their term before the expiry of their tenure.

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Secretary Bablu Koley turns 70 soon and joint secretary Madan Mohan Ghosh will end his nine-year cumulative period. There is also debate over whether vice-president Nitish Ranjan Dutta has passed the age limit.

The current dispensation, under president Sourav Ganguly, is considered close to the Trinamool ranks and the change in government could force modifications in its brass. There is talk that all three posts could witness contests at the forthcoming AGM unless a last-minute effort is made to mend fences.

“These are early days. Let’s wait for at least a month and see what transpires. But one thing is clear, that people who have been forced to stay in the background will emerge stronger,” someone aware of the developments told The Telegraph on Monday evening.

A Sourav-versus-Avishek Dalmiya showdown for the top CAB post was averted

during the 2025 AGM following a last-minute rapprochement. People in the know say the issue was related to the Bengal Premier League and a former CAB president’s high-handedness.

Avishek has since given up his position in the IPL governing council after being labelled as close to the ruling group in BCCI politics.

Sourav probably faces the biggest test. The former India captain has already done the groundwork for the renovation of Eden Gardens and work is due to start shortly. But will he get the opportunity to complete the work with his trusted lieutenants in place?