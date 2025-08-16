Padma Shri awardee former swimmer Bula Chowdhury's medals stolen from her ancestral home in Bengal's Hooghly

Padma Shri awardee former swimmer Bula Chowdhury said thieves have stolen medals and mementos from her ancestral home in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

Chowdhury said she lost everything she had earned in her entire life.

"Thieves have taken away everything I earned in my entire life through my hard work and dedication. All medals, including the six gold medals I won at the SAAF Games and the Padma Shri brooch, have been stolen," Chowdhury told PTI on Friday.

The former swimmer alleged that the thieves have also stolen all the mementos but left the Arjuna Award and the Tenzing Norgay medals.

"Probably they did not recognise the Arjuna Award and the Tenzing Norgay medals, as they were smaller in size," she said.

Chowdhury alleged that it was the third theft at her Hindmotor residence, which remained under lock and key, and she visited the property periodically.

Currently living in Kolkata's Kasba area with her family, Chowdhury's ancestral home is looked after by her brother, Milon Chowdhury, who lives some distance away and occasionally visits to check on it.

"On Independence Day, which was a holiday, Milon went to the house to clean it on his sister's instructions. On entering, he was shocked to find the rear gate broken and the rooms ransacked," police said.

Chowdhury, who rushed from Kolkata to Uttarpara upon receiving the news, recalled that thefts had occurred before and alleged that although police complaints were lodged, no proper investigation had been done.

"Why are they taking medals? They won't get any money for them. They are treasures of my life, the fruits of my career. My house is targeted every time because it stays empty," she said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, a senior police officer said.

