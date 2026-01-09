Anand and Nihal share lead as Lagno pulls ahead in Tata Steel Chess India Rapid

Rounds four to six of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid on Thursday at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium produced high drama, fighting chess and several shifts at the top of the standings in both the Open and Women’s sections.

In the Open, Viswanathan Anand and Nihal Sarin share the lead with 4.5 points each, and in the women's, Kateryna Lagno is in sole lead with 4.5 points.

Round IV began with an upset as Arjun Erigaisi defeated Viswanathan Anand, who bounced back with wins against Hans Niemann and Volodar Murzin, respectively, in the next two rounds.

Anand appeared to be winning in the middlegame, but a rook blunder gave Arjun the win.

Nihal Sarin won all three games, defeating Niemann, Murzin and Vidit Gujrathi. He handled a knight endgame with great finesse to defeat Vidit.

Kateryna Lagno of Russia converted an endgame advantage against Divya Deshmukh in Round IV and defeated Stavroula Tsolakidou in Round VI.