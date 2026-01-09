Only Supreme Court can rein in ED, says Kapil Sibal after I-PAC raids in Kolkata

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said that federalism was “at ED’s mercy” and asserted that only the Supreme Court could rein in the central probe agency.

Sibal’s remarks followed dramatic scenes during the ED action in West Bengal, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced visit to the raid sites, alleging that the agency was attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress’ sensitive data ahead of crucial state elections.

In a post on X, Sibal said, “Only Supreme Court can rein in ED. Every opposition state, every significant opposition leader is targeted. What is happening in West Bengal is truly disturbing! That too in the midst of an impending election.” He added, “Federalism is at ED’s mercy!”

The ED, however, maintained that the searches were part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam. The agency accused Banerjee of obstructing a lawful probe and claimed that she and the state police forcibly removed “key evidence” during the operation.

The confrontation, unfolding at a politically sensitive moment, injected sharp electoral overtones into the run-up to the elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, scheduled to be held in less than three months, as the Trinamool Congress and the BJP engaged in an intense battle for narrative control.

The standoff soon spilled into the legal arena, with the ED moving the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to file a petition alleging interference in its investigation. I-PAC also approached the high court, challenging the searches and questioning their legality.

According to the ED, raids were conducted from 7 am on Thursday at around 10 locations, including the I-PAC office in Salt Lake Sector V, Jain’s residence on Loudon Street, and four premises in Delhi, in the presence of central paramilitary forces. Banerjee’s arrival at the raid site around noon escalated the situation, drawing senior police officers, party leaders and central forces into a tense public standoff.

Banerjee reached Jain’s residence shortly after Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma arrived at the spot. She remained inside for about 20–25 minutes before emerging with a green folder in her hand, accusing ED officials of overreach.

I-PAC, which provides political consultancy to the Trinamool Congress and also manages the party’s IT and media operations, has been working closely with the ruling party, making the searches particularly sensitive in the run-up to the elections.