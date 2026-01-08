MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sri Lanka rope in ex-India batting coach Vikram Rathour for T20 World Cup 2026

The former India batting coach will work with Sri Lanka as a consultant till March for the 2026 T20 World Cup

PTI Published 08.01.26, 04:32 PM
Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour File picture

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour was on Thursday appointed Sri Lanka's batting coach for the T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

The World Cup would be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour as the Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team.

"He has been appointed on a consultancy basis, with a primary focus on the team’s preparation for the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Rathour will assume charge on January 18 and will remain with the team until March 10.

Rathour is also a former India international who represented the country in six Tests and seven ODIs.

The 56-year-old served as the India batting coach from September 2019 to July 2024. He is a BCCI level 3 coach.

In the IPL, he is part of Rajasthan Royals' support staff.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.



