‘Stop this man’: ‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery slams Donald Trump over Minneapolis ICE shooting

Stranger Things star and musician Joe Keery on Thursday voiced his frustration over how US President Donald Trump handled the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Sharing Trump’s Truth Social post where he defended the ICE agent, the 33-year-old actor-singer, who played the role of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, addressed Trump and his administration’s immigration crackdown. “Zero human decency,” he wrote.

“Stop this man,” the End of Beginning singer added.

A video of Renee being shot in Minneapolis went viral. Trump addressed the incident in a Truth Social post, sharing, “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis,” the president further wrote. “They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

Trump also mentioned that the ICE Officer is now “recovering in the hospital”.

Following Keery’s post, X users began praising him for speaking out. “Joe Keery speaking against Trump, okay lets go,” one of them tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the post.

“Great actor, great singer, pro palestine, advocate for lgbt+ rights, anti Trump. Joe Keery you deserve all the success you have and good things in your life,” another posted.

The decade-long journey of the Hawkins gang came to an end on January 1 with the finale of Stranger Things Season 5. While the first volume of the fifth season premiered on 26 November, the second volume hit the streamer on December 26.