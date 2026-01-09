Tilak Varma ruled out of first NZ T20Is but stays on track for T20 World Cup return

Tilak Varma will miss the first three matches in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand but is expected to be fit for the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

The 23-year-old left-hander, hero of India’s Asia Cup triumph in Dubai, had surgery for testicular torsion in Rajkot on Wednesday following an injury during Hyderabad’s match against Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He didn’t experience any pain during the match on Tu­esday, but was in discomfort the morning after. He was immediately advised to undergo scans, followed by the surgery.

Tilak took to social media on Thursday, saying: “Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it.”

He is expected to report to the BCCI’s CoE in Bengaluru in the next few days.

“He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory...”

His availability for the remaining two matches against the Black Caps “will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases”.

The BCCI medical team is optimistic that he will be fit before the World Cup opener against the US on February 7. Their other group fixtures are against Namibia (February 12), Pakistan (February 15) and the Netherlands (February 18).