Bengal crash out of Vijay Hazare Trophy as Dhruv Jurel century sinks campaign

The quarter-finals line-up of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been completed.

While Karnataka and Ma­dhya Pradesh have qualified for the last-eight stage from Group A, Group B saw Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha make it to the next stage. Punjab and Mumbai will be the Group C representatives in the quarte­rs, with Delhi and Saurashtra from Group D joining them.

It was curtains for Bengal as Uttar Pradesh’s Dhruv Jurel struck his second century of the tournament to inflict a five-wicket defeat on them in Rajkot on Thursday.

Batting first, Bengal put up 269 in 45.1 overs, with Sudip Kumar Gharami (94) and Shahbaz Ahmed (43) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Jurel then led the chase with a commanding 123 off 96 balls, laced with nine fours and five sixes. Opener Aryan Juyel made 56, while skipper Rinku Singh stayed unbeaten on 37 as Uttar Pradesh cruised to a win in 42.2 overs.

Jurel has now crossed fifty in six of his seven innings.

In Bengaluru, Delhi thr­ashed Haryana by nine wickets to top Group D. Delhi, having failed to make the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy, seem to have rediscovered the winning route.

The player-of-the-match was old warhorse Ishant Sharma, who struck thrice alongside Navdeep Saini and Prince Yadav as Delhi dismissed Haryana for 105 in 25.4 overs. Delhi gunned down the target in 13.3 overs with Nitish Rana unbeaten on 57 off 39 balls.

In Jaipur, Sarfaraz Khan smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket, but four-wicket hauls

each from Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande helped Punjab script a dramatic one-run win over Mumbai in a last-ball thriller.

Chasing a modest 217, Sarfaraz lit up the stadium with a 15-ball half-century. Sarfaraz’s blistering 20-ball 62 was studded with seven fours and five sixes, but in the end, it was not enough.

With inputs from PTI