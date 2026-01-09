MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 09 January 2026

Two UK-bound Air India flights diverted due to bad weather

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham

PTI Published 09.01.26, 02:30 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Two Air India flights enroute to different UK cities were diverted to nearby airports there due to inclement weather on Thursday, according to the airline.

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham. These flights had taken off from India on Thursday and as per UK time, they were diverted on Thursday. The time difference between India and the UK is around 5.30 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight AI131 operating from Mumbai to London Heathrow was diverted to London Gatwick due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating the flight had to hold over London Heathrow before diverting and making a priority landing in London Gatwick, the airline said.

According to Air India, flight AI117 operating from Amritsar to Birmingham could not land at the destination airport and had to hold due to adverse weather conditions.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 787 plane, was later diverted to London Heathrow and made a priority landing there, the statement said.

The airline added that it was extending all necessary support to affected travellers as per standard procedures.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India United Kingdom
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China emerges as key export market for India; shipments up 33% during April-November

The export increase was driven by products such as oil meals, marine products, telecom instruments and spices, the data showed
Howard Lutnick
Quote left Quote right

Trade deal with India fell through because PM Modi did not call Trump: Howard Lutnick

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT