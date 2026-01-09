Assam opposition parties file police complaint against BJP over electoral rolls manipulation

Opposition parties in Assam on Friday filed a police complaint against the BJP, alleging that it was conspiring to delete names from the electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and CPI(ML)L, in a joint complaint filed at Dispur Police Station here, claimed that state BJP president Dilip Saikia has specifically entrusted cabinet minister Ashok Singhal to carry out the deletion process in 60 legislative assembly constituencies (LACs).

A Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in underway in Assam, with the final voter list to be published on February 10. Assembly elections are likely to be held in March-April.

The state BJP president “instructed the BJP MLAs to take necessary steps for deletion names in 60 LACs and also entrusted Hon’ble Minister Shri Ashok Singhal in a Zoom meeting held on 04/01/2026”, the opposition parties said in the complaint.

“This is the evil design to delete the names of supporters of opposition parties from the electoral rolls,” it stated, urging the police to secure the footage of the video conference involving Saikia as it “contains crucial evidence”.

The opposition parties claimed that that this was a “larger conspiracy to delete the names of large numbers of genuine voters from the electoral rolls”.

“Therefore, you are requested to register a case under proper sections of penal law and take necessary steps to book the conspirators to save democracy,” the complaint said.

A police officer said the matter is being looked into.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.