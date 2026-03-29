Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom considers professional boxing career

At 43, Mary Kom is thinking about a shift to professional boxing. The move comes as age rules have ended her run in the amateur circuit, where she built one of the most decorated careers in the sport.

"What can I say about the high points? Winning six World Championships was incredible. Although I reached a stage where age restrictions prevented me from competing further in amateur boxing for the country, a new opportunity has surfaced in Professional Boxing," she said on the sidelines of Sundays on Cycle event.

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Mary Kom, who won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and became the first Indian woman boxer to reach the Olympic podium, said she is in no rush to decide. "I am currently taking some time to consider it. I am working hard and trying to make a comeback to show people what I can still do."

Away from competition, she remains closely involved with her academy in Manipur, even as travel and the situation in the state make things difficult.

"Personally, I am very involved with my academy. I travel back and forth quite often, sometimes it becomes difficult due to the current situation in Manipur; things can get tough there. However, I remain deeply committed. Even when I can't be there physically, I manage and oversee the academy through phone calls. My dream is to stay fit for as long as I can, regardless of age." she said.

With India looking at hosting events like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and possibly the 2036 Summer Olympics, she stressed the role of sport in shaping the country’s image.

"Sports development is absolutely essential. Without sports, it is difficult for a country to build a global reputation. Sports are what propel a nation forward,” she said.

She also spoke about recent efforts to improve sports infrastructure and widen participation. "While we shouldn't compare it directly to the scale of the IPL yet, boxing infrastructure has improved significantly, the government has introduced fantastic facilities through movements like Khelo India and Fit India. There is a growing concern for fitness across the nation now.”

On inclusion, she pointed to the expansion of tribal sports initiatives.

“Regarding the Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh previously, these were localized, but now the government is elevating them to a national level under the Khelo India banner,” she said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya are taking great initiatives to support tribal athletes. In the past, there wasn't enough awareness regarding tribal sports talent. But now, with seven disciplines currently active in Chhattisgarh, that is changing."