CSK and Lucknow Super Giants battle to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

The Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will pit their bowling attacks against each other when they meet in Chennai on Sunday.

Both teams have struggled this season, with Lucknow, at the 10th place, being in a worse psoition. Chennai are currently sixth. Besides that, they will be playing at home and so will have an added advantage.

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While Chennai’s Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hossein have served their team well, Lucknow’s Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami too have done decently. So it might well be a contest between the bowlers.

Chennai won their last two games, while Lucknow too have won their previous match after losing quite a few on the trot. So one assumes both teams will have confidence in their stride.

Both are still alive in the race to the playoffs, even if the chances are remote. So that should be extra motivation.

On the batting front, Lucknow will want Mitchell Marsh to fire, while for Chennai the onus will once again be on Sanju Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.