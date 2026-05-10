MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

CSK and Lucknow Super Giants battle to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

Both teams bank on in-form bowling units and recent wins as playoff race tightens in the final stretch of the tournament

Our Bureau Published 10.05.26, 05:23 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will pit their bowling attacks against each other when they meet in Chennai on Sunday.

Both teams have struggled this season, with Lucknow, at the 10th place, being in a worse psoition. Chennai are currently sixth. Besides that, they will be playing at home and so will have an added advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Chennai’s Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hossein have served their team well, Lucknow’s Prince Yadav and Mohammed Shami too have done decently. So it might well be a contest between the bowlers.

Chennai won their last two games, while Lucknow too have won their previous match after losing quite a few on the trot. So one assumes both teams will have confidence in their stride.

Both are still alive in the race to the playoffs, even if the chances are remote. So that should be extra motivation.

On the batting front, Lucknow will want Mitchell Marsh to fire, while for Chennai the onus will once again be on Sanju Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RELATED TOPICS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Experts move fast to draft containment plan for cruise hantavirus outbreak that killed three

The WHO may also recommend that some people with links to the outbreak take their temperature daily for at least 42 days as the Andes strain has a long incubation period, Anais Legand, WHO technical officer for viral threats, said at an online briefing on Friday
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Not the time to think enemy's enemy is friend, (all opposition parties) first enemy is BJP

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT