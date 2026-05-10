Vinesh Phogat faces WFI showcause notice over anti-doping and comeback rules

For Vinesh Phogat, there seems to be no end of trouble ever since she was disqualified at the 2024 Paris Olympics for being 100 grams over the weight limit, which cost her a silver medal.

On Saturday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a showcause notice, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations.She was declared ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26, 2026.

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Vinesh failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.

It means that the two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback as she was targeting the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, starting Sunday, for her return to competition after quitting the sport in 2024 following her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

Late on Saturday, Vinesh took to X to react. “Life is caught in some deep whirlpool’s midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists.. Life has always held your head held high. No sword has the power to make it bow.!!!,” she wrote (English translation of her tweet in Hindi).

In the 15-page notice, the WFI alleged that Vinesh’s conduct had caused “lasting damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling” in Paris and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

In the last few days, Vinesh had accused WFI of blocking her entry for the Gonda event and also said that she was one of the six complainants against former WFI chief Brijhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

“We have to see if Wada rules have been followed properly. It has not yet been proved that she has fulfilled the requirements for coming back from retirement. She has to complete the mandatory six-month notice period before she becomes eligible to compete again,” WFI president Sanjay Singh said.

The federation has sought her explanation on several charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Games after failing to make weight, alleged whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules, and competing in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel.

The notice also referred to a May 4 communication from the International Testing Agency (ITA), acting on behalf of UWW, recording a “missed Test” against Vinesh in relation to an unsuccessful dope-control attempt on December 18, 2025.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to the notice.