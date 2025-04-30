Mary Kom breaks silence: Confirms divorce, denies link to fellow boxer’s husband

Olympic boxer and Padma Bhushan awardee M.C. Mary Kom has issued a formal legal notice through her counsel in response to widespread speculations regarding her personal life.

The notice addresses an article published in a news portal on April 7, 2025, as well as coverage across other media platforms that, according to the notice, contained "unwarranted speculation and unfounded claims."

The statement follows a surge in online speculation linking Mary Kom to her business associate, Hitesh Choudhary.

Refuting these rumours, Mary Kom has denied any romantic involvement, emphasising that her separation from Onkholer Kom was mutual and concluded nearly two years ago.

In a two-page post on X, under the letter-head of Rajat Mathur, advocate of Supreme Court, Mary Kom issued the legal notice:

Divorce finalised: Mary Kom and her former husband, Onkholer (Onler) Kom, finalised their divorce by mutual consent on December 20, 2023. The proceedings were conducted under Kom customary law and in the presence of family and community leaders acting as adjudicating authorities.

Refuting past marriage speculation: The notice denied any assertions or speculations concerning the details of their former marriage. The notice states that Mary Kom does not wish to discuss past matters further, as she has moved on in a positive direction following the separation.

Denial of romantic links: The notice also refuted claims linking Mary Kom with Hitesh Choudhary, who is the chairman of the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation and a business associate. The letter denied the relationship, which, it states, is professional, and rumours suggesting otherwise — including speculation of her involvement with another boxer's husband."

Request for privacy: Mary Kom has requested space and respect from what she describes as a "deeply challenging time" in her personal life. The notice emphasised the emotional toll the situation has taken over the past two years.

Warning of legal action: The statement concludes with a caution that failure to cease publishing baseless reports may result in legal proceedings for defamation and invasion of privacy under relevant civil and criminal laws. A press conference addressing the matter has already been held in Manipur.



