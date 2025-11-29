FIH Men's Junior World Cup: India thrash Oman 17-0; Arshdeep, Manmeet, Dilraj each hit hat-trick

India continued their impressive run in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup with a thumping 17-0 victory over Oman in Madurai on Saturday, registering their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Dilraj Singh each struck a hat-trick, while Ajeet Yadav and Ingalemba Luwan Thouraojam scored twice apiece.

Anmol Ekka, Gurjot Singh, and Sharda Nand Tiwari were the other goal-getters for India.

India had opened their campaign with a 7-0 win over Chile on Friday and will face unbeaten Switzerland in their final Pool B match on December 2.

The scoring spree began in the fourth minute when Arshdeep received the ball just outside the circle on the left flank, dribbled past defenders, and slotted it home past the Oman goalkeeper from a tight angle.

India pressed relentlessly, earning multiple penalty corners in the first quarter, but Oman custodian Ahmed Al Naabi made several crucial saves to keep the scoreline in check.

Manmeet Singh doubled the lead in the 17th minute with a fierce strike from a tight angle. He added his second goal in the 26th minute after a precise aerial feed from Ingalemba.

Anmol Ekka finally converted India's tenth penalty corner in the 29th minute. Seconds later, Dilraj made it 5-0 by guiding a pass from Sunil Bennur into the net.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with India dominating possession and creating chance after chance.

Dilraj scored from a rebound two minutes into the third quarter, followed immediately by Arshdeep and Ajeet Yadav.

Manmeet completed his hat-trick with a goal after a one-two with Gurjot Singh. Gurjot, Arshdeep, Ingalemba, Ajeet, and Sharda Nand Tiwari, who scored from a penalty stroke, added to the tally, sealing India’s emphatic 17-0 victory.

The match was played under continuous downpour and strong winds, remnants of Cyclone Ditwah which hit Sri Lanka.

Elsewhere in the tournament, France began their Pool F campaign with an 11-1 demolition of Korea.

Arthur Plauche scored a hat-trick for France, while Gabin Lorrazuri and Victor Saint-Martin contributed two goals each.

Korea’s lone goal came from Gyeonghu Lee in the 40th minute.

Australia edged past Bangladesh 5-3 in another Pool match. Will Oliver, Ian Grobbelaar, Dylan Brick, Duncan Jackson, and Daykin Satnger scored for Australia, while Amirul Islam completed a hat-trick for Bangladesh, converting three penalty corners.

Switzerland maintained their unbeaten record in Pool B with a 3-2 win over Chile. All Swiss goals came from penalty corner conversions by Jonathan Baumbach, Jens Fluck, and Mattia Ribaudo.

Chile’s goals were scored by Tomas Hasson and Felipe Duisberg. Switzerland had earlier defeated Oman 4-0 in their tournament opener on Friday.

India will look to continue their dominant form when they face Switzerland in their final Pool B clash on December 2.