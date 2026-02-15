MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 February 2026

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson granted paternal leave, to miss T20 World Cup match against Canada

Ferguson, 34, will depart for home on Sunday and is expected to make a return by the start of the Super 8 stage of the tournament

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.02.26, 11:32 AM
Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson PTI

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss his side's next Twenty20 World Cup group game against Canada as he was granted paternal leave of absence, New Zealand Cricket announced on Sunday.

Ferguson, 34, will depart for home on Sunday and is expected to make a return by the start of the Super 8 stage of the tournament, provided New Zealand are able to clear the group stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament," head coach Rob Walter said in a statement on New Zealand Cricket official website.

Also Read

"But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them."

New Zealand have won two out of their three group matches so far, losing to South Africa by seven wickets on Saturday, and will play Canada on Tuesday.

RELATED TOPICS

New Zealand Canada
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh-first cry: Tarique Rahman skips India mention, signals balanced approach

His comments at his maiden news conference as the designated leader of the nation indicated that his administration would adopt a balanced approach while dealing with neighbours such as India, Pakistan and China
Union Health Minister J P Nadda
Quote left Quote right

India has witnessed a substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT