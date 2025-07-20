Germany beats France on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semifinals despite early red card

Germany overcame France on penalties and reached the semifinals of the Women's European Championship despite playing almost the entire match — and extra time — with 10 players.

A drama-filled match finished 1-1 on Saturday, then Germany won the shootout 6-5 thanks to the heroics of Ann-Katrin Berger, who saved two shots as well as dispatching her own spot kick.

There were tears of joy from the Germany players after perhaps one of the greatest examples in soccer history of digging deep to defy the odds.

“Everyone was in each other's arms,” Germany coach Christian Wück said. “Everyone was celebrating; everyone was happy that this hard-fought performance led us to victory.

“I can only say it again and again: I'm so proud of the team for the way they took on this challenge against an opponent who demanded everything from us. That was incredible.”

Germany, which is bidding for a record-extending ninth European Championship title, will face World Cup winner Spain in Zurich on Wednesday.

Early drama over hair-pulling

That seemed improbable after less than 13 minutes when Germany midfielder Kathrin Hendrich pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock and issued a straight red card.

Grace Geyoro converted the resulting penalty but Sjoeke Nüsken headed her team level just 10 minutes later.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Germany could have taken the lead with a penalty of its own in the second half but France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Nüsken's spot kick.

Nüsken scored Germany's last spot kick in the shootout.

Played short again

For the second straight match, Germany was forced to play the majority of the contest with 10 players -- Carlotta Wamser was sent off shortly before halftime of the 4-1 thrashing by Sweden in their final group match.

This time it happened even earlier.

A France free kick was headed wide but the video assistant referee spotted Hendrich yanking Mbock's ponytail.

Geyoro stepped up and, despite the resounding jeers from the wall of Germany fans behind the goal, dispatched the penalty powerfully down the middle.

Germany knew that, with a player down, it had to take full advantage of its set-pieces.

Klara Bühl floated in a corner and Nüsken raced to the near post to meet it with a glancing header that looped into the far corner of the net.

Goals disallowed

Despite the player advantage, France was struggling to impose itself, although it had two goals ruled out for offside either side of the break.

Germany was gifted a chance to take a remarkable lead when France defender Selma Bacha gave away a needless penalty when she tripped Jules Brand near the byline.

But France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Nüsken's spot kick in yet another failed penalty at Euro 2025.

The best save of the night — and maybe even of the tournament — came from her Germany counterpart in extra time. A backward header from Germany captain Janina Minge had Berger scrambling back to scoop it off the line with an astonishing one-handed stop to spare her teammate's blushes.

Melvine Malard sent a long-range screamer crashing off the crossbar with almost the last touch of the 120 minutes.

More Berger heroics

Berger saved the first penalty she faced from Amel Majri, but Les Bleues were back level when Germany's Sara Däbritz hit the bar with her penalty.

Berger took the next spot kick, Germany's fifth, and left her counterpart with no chance. Shortly afterward the goalie saved again, this time to deny Alice Sombath and spark Germany's celebrations.

The result ended France's 11-match winning streak as the quarterfinals continue to be a stumbling block for Les Bleues, who have now been eliminated in the quarterfinals in seven of the past nine World Cups or Euros.

“I don't think we have a psychological problem. We have opponents of quality, and it gets harder and harder," said France coach Laurent Bonadei, who took charge in August.

"But I think my players gave us hope; Rome wasn't built in a day.”