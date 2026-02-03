Pep unhappy with  referee decision as Manchester City drop points in chaotic Spurs draw

Pep Guardiola was left frustrated once again by a refereeing decision as Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race after a ­chaotic 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

The City manager complained that the goal which made it 2-1 for Spurs and sparked a second-half comeback, should not have stood. Dominic Solanke kicked through the back of the City defender Marc Guéhi, the ball then going in but neither the referee nor the VAR felt there was enough in it for a foul to be given.

It gave the hosts the lift they needed after being booed off following a dismal first-half performance. But Guardiola believes had the roles been reversed, a foul would’ve been awarded.

“If a central defender does that to a striker, it’s a penalty, right?” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference.

Solanke went on to volley a ­stunning equaliser to give Spurs and their embattled manager, Thomas Frank, a lift and leave City six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The City boss has not been afraid of sharing his view that his team have been hard done by with decisions going against them of late, and continued that train of thought by suggesting the referee handed Spurs their first goal.

“There was an ­emotional issue for the first goal that the referee conceded to Spurs … and after that, the momentum is ­difficult to control,” Pep said.