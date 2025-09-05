Unnamed Brazilian billionaire leaves £752m to Neymar, world’s fifth-richest footballer

Brazilian football star Neymar has been named the sole heir to a staggering £752 million fortune, according to the will of a deceased billionaire from Rio Grande do Sul.

The 31-year-old businessman, who passed away childless, formalised the document at a notary’s office in June 2025.

In the legal declaration witnessed by two individuals and a substitute notary, he expressed that he was “in full judgement, free from any coercion or inducement” and stated that his decision stemmed from a strong personal connection with the footballer , according to The Sun.

“I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot,” the will read. “He’s not self-serving, something rare these days.”

The billionaire also cited Neymar’s family ties as a reason behind the inheritance, saying the player’s relationship with his father reminded him of his own bond with his late parent.

The estate includes properties, investments and shares in major companies. Reports in Brazil say the will is currently under judicial review to “confirm the player’s wishes” before Neymar can inherit the assets.

The transfer, if approved, would be subject to taxes and could spark legal disputes.

Neymar, who has not commented yet, possesses an estimated fortune of 6.2 billion Brazilian real (£846 million), making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

In 2024, the 33-year-old forward earned 665 million Brazilian real (£90.7 million) through his contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal, making him the third highest-paid footballer of the year, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.

The footballer rose to prominence at Barcelona and Paris St Germain before signing with Al-Hilal. He returned to his childhood club Santos in February, sharing a post on social media captioned “I’m back.”

Neymar is eyeing a return to the Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he is yet to feature in the team’s World Cup qualifiers.