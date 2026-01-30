ISL clubs set up interim committee for 2025-26 season without Mohun Bagan

The ISL clubs have formed a five-member "interim ISL club committee" on Thursday.

They have sent the names of the representatives who will work with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the smooth running and completion of the ISL 2025-26, to begin on February 14.

Ravi Puskur (FC Goa), Mandar Tamhane (NorthEast United FC), Mukul Choudhari (Jamshedpur FC), Dhruv Sood (Sporting Club Delhi) and Ekansh Gupta (Chennaiyin FC) are the five members.

Surprisingly, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning ISL Shield and Cup winners, will not have a representation.

East Bengal too are missing in action.

The committee will be dissolved once the governance structure of the league is formulated or the league is completed, whichever is earlier.

The ISL governance charter, prepared by the parent body and sent to the clubs — once on January 13 and again on January 20 after the clubs voiced their apprehension about certain clauses in the previous charter — has a management committee with five representatives from the clubs. Of those five, the winners of the previous season's league will have an automatic berth. Bagan's absence thus gives a twist to the tale.

Even though Thursday's interim club committee cocks a snook at the AIFF charter, the fact that the five names have been sent to the parent body is being seen as a positive sign by informed sources.