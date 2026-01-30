MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suspected Pakistan drone spotted briefly over IB in Jmmu and Kashmir’s Samba district

Drone seen over Ratanpur village in Ramgarh sector before returning across border

PTI Published 30.01.26, 10:52 PM
Representational image File picture

A drone, suspected to have originated in Pakistan, briefly hovered over Indian territory along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

The drone was spotted over Ratanpur village in Ramgarh sector around 7.40 pm, they said, adding that the suspicious flying object returned towards the direction of Pakistan after hovering for couple of minutes.

Subsequently, a search operation was conducted in the village and nearby areas to ensure there were no airdrops of weapons or narcotics, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

