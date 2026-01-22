Club Brugge fans jailed in Kazakhstan for wearing Borat-style mankinis at Champions League match

A Champions League away trip turned into a legal trouble for three Club Brugge supporters in Kazakhstan, after they were jailed for five days for wearing ‘mankinis’ in the stands, a costume closely associated with the satirical character Borat.

Belgian media reported on Thursday that the three fans were arrested during Club Brugge’s Champions League clash against Kairat Almaty on Tuesday at the Astana Arena.

The trio wore the bright green swimwear made famous by English actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in his 2006 film Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

More than 500 Club Brugge supporters travelled nearly 6,000 km to watch the match. The three men were spotted in the stands before stripping down to the mankinis, after which police escorted them out of the stadium.

“Three men committed acts during a football match that showed disrespect and disturbed public order,” the Astana police said in a statement, as reported by Belgian media on Thursday. “Police officers arrested three foreign fans and took them to a police station.”

According to the police, administrative proceedings were initiated against the men for public drunkenness and minor hooliganism. A court sentenced them on Wednesday to five days in jail.

Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the incident. “We are offering our compatriots the necessary consular support. However, for privacy reasons, we cannot provide any further information,” the ministry said.

The mankini is closely linked to Borat, a fictional journalist from Kazakhstan portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen.

The character uses exaggerated stereotypes about the Central Asian country while satirising American society, often by provoking uncomfortable reactions from politicians and members of the public.

The 2006 film angered Kazakh authorities, who discouraged screenings and threatened legal action, calling it an insult to the country’s national image.

When the sequel was released in 2020, Kazakhstan embraced Borat’s catchphrase, “Very Nice!”, as part of a tourism promotion campaign.