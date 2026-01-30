Novak Djokovic beats defending champion Jannik Sinner to reach Australian Open final

1 4

Novak Djokovic channelled his halcyon days in a five-set classic to dethrone Jannik Sinner and become the oldest man to reach the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning his semi final match.

Four months before his 39th birthday, Djokovic showed he remains unbeatable on his day as he sent the double defending champion packing with a 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 win.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic will meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's decider, the Spaniard having fought off Alexander Zverev in the longest Australian Open semi-final.

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Eighteen years after his first Melbourne crown, Djokovic will strive for a record-extending 11th against Alcaraz and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title that has eluded him.